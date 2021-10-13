Property transfers
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021
• Jordan Eicher to John E. and Angela D. Brooks, Ironton, $20,000
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Cassie Blankenship, Scottown, $10,000
• Stephanie Clark to Danny J. Hall Jr. and Nicole N. Stamper, Ironton, $169,000
• Robert Scott Riedel to Alice Imes, Ironton, $69,900
• Joshua Ross and Jerica Ross to Donald Clark and Coutney Clark, Proctorville, $395,000
• B. Keith Ross Jr. and Chestina Rebecca Ross, ETAL to Bernice Adkins, Chesapeake, $138,800
• Jerry Dean Nelson to Cindy L. Hughes, Fayette, $1,800
• Terry Michael Gore to Lisa M. Browning, Coal Grove, $58,000
• Elizabeth Woody FKA Elizabeth Price and Zachary Woody to Stephen Wagoner, South Point, $165,900
• The Francis M. Back Testamentary Trust to Ernie’s MHP LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, Proctorville, $1,200,000
• Isaac Glover and Siraprena Glover to EJTR Ltd, Ironton, $44,000
• Alberta G. Wise to Stephen L. Rogers, Kitts Hill, $16,000
• Ann and Anthony Dillon to Harold Dale and Gina L. Depriest, Pedro, $1,000
• David A. Crook and Vicki G. Crook to Jessica Minard and Charles Mindard, South Point, $424,900
• Kenneth A. Lawson to Steven E. Canup and Leanna V. Canup, Scottown, $407,000
• Mark R. Potter to Granny’s Novelties and Gift Inc., Ironton, $42,600
• Estate of Linda Layne, Kimberly Jane McKnight, Administrator to Debrorah Delong, Coal Grove, $44,000
• Joshua A. Leighty to David Jason Development, LLC, South Point, $8,000
• Jody Carey to Tara J. Hardin, Coal Grove, $40,000
• Lisa Rivers Irish AKA Lisa Rae Irish and Russell Irish to Emilee L. Taylor and Beau A. Taylor, South Point, $140,000
• Tyrhome Davis and Samantha Davis to Hope Ann Morgan and Jarrod Zane Morgan, Ironton, $296,000
• Ethel A. Neal to Michael Shope, David Shope, Elizabeth, $5,000
• Mary W. Riley to LGB Properties, LLC, Ironton, $150,000
• Matthew C. Thomas and Amanda G. Thomas to R&R Restoration Too, LLC, 3rd Ward, $10,000
• Katrine Henthorn et al to Julie M. Shute and David M. Shute, Perry, $225,000
• Chad A. and Jean Lee-Ann Crank to Brian J. and Kim Murdock, Willow Wood, $135,000
• Tonya Daniels and Christopher E. Daniels to Michael Wallace Fetty, South Point, $76,000
• James Edward Jones and Kimlee Jones and Edward Thomas Jones and Michelle Jones to James Hutson and Erin Hutson, Proctorville, $155,000
• Billy G. Ray and Vangie Ray to Sherry L. Keeney and Jerry D. Keeney Jr., South Point, $233,500
• Thomas Murphy to Jeffrey Ryan Williams and Miruka K. Williams, Kitts Hill, $15,000
• The Estate of Vernon Collier AKA Vernon Estel Collier case No. 2014-AM-18053 to Ashlee Christian and Andrew Christian, South Point, $100,000
• Xuan Chen Min Min Huang to Seth Saunders and Megan Saunders, Ironton, $45,000
• Kevin M. McWhorter to Ner F. Brown and Kay L. Brown, Proctorville, $164,900
• Patrick S. Smith to Lowell Ray and Karen Diana Simpson, Ironton, $149,000
• Gloria K. Allen to Anna Ruth Malone and Michael Ray Malone, Ironton, $5,000
• Ruth Dodson, Life Estate, Raymond R. Sands Jr. and Sunny Lou Hogsett to Terry Lee Sands, Hanging Rock, $30,426
• Sheila M. Booth, Russel Paul Booth II and Peggy G. Booth fka Peggy G. Robinson to William Harmon and Kayla Harmon, South Point, $32,830
• Estate of Vernon Collier to Jeremy Spears, South Point, $75,000
• Kenneth A. Malone to Susan Malone and Joseph Friend, Pedro, $80
• Trisha Jenna Marnix and Dana Marie Marnix to Joe D. Marnix, Proctorville, $70,000
• Courtney Kerns to 5K Rentals, LLC, Chesapeake, $132,150
• David W. Pack to Randall Lilly, Tammy Lilly, and Robert Hasenauser, Ironton, $44,348
• Nancy L. Day to Tracey McCallister, Chesapeake, $25,000
• David E. Mullins and Alexis N. Mullins to Joshua Spencer Rife and Brynn Danae Rife, Proctorville, $150,000
• L. Flarge LLC to Adam Bryant, South Point, $112,000
• Dewey Smith to Amy R. Pruitt, Ironton, $95,000
• Thomas M. Hinkle and Penny L. Hinkle to Benjamin Keeney and Laura Keeny, Crown City, $190,000
• Michael D. and Larry D. and John F. Blankenship and Cecilia A. Lambert to Daniel J. and Elizabeth L. Viers, Ironton, $160,000
• The Estate of Roger L. Hayes, Case No. 21AMO19471 to Kyle S. Hayes, Proctorville, $185,000
• David and Angela Maynard to James Sullivan Hoke, Lawrence, $25,000
• James D. Hayes and Debra S. Hayes to Donald R. Capper, Trustee, Proctorville, $60,000
• Matthew and Megan Cooper to Benjamin and Kayla Fout, Ironton, $4,000
• Ernie Sizemore to David Dunn, Decatur, $4,500
• Brenda J. Cade to Amanda Nicole Wagner, Coal Grove, $97,850
• Mark S. Pack and Drucilla L. Pack to Joshua Lee Carty and Sarah Beth Carty, Ironton, $160,000
• Ohio Valley Association Christian Baptist Church to The Impact Church, Ironton, $77,000
Jeremy K. Raines and Christina M. Raines to Paul Jarrell Sr. and Judy Jerrel, Proctorville, $159,000
• Erin M. Hutson fka Erin M. Davis and James Hutson to Christopher Dale Foltz and Carolyn Sue Foltz, South Point, $125,000
• James C. Kitchen and Kelli P. Kitchen to Alisha Hawk, Proctorville, $460,000
• Christopher M. Lewis and Linzi Lewis to Shawnia Gayle Larsen and Wesley Larsen, South Point, $140,000
• David Justin Associates LLC to Jeremy Raines and Christina Raines, South Point, $235,000
• James E. and Debora K. Reeves to Michelle Wunderlich, Coal Grove, $109,900
• Sunny Hogsett and Tonya Daniels and Christopher E. Daniels to Ellen Adkins and Donald Adkins, South Point, $216,500
• Sandra Lee Frazier to Madeline Arnett Barker, Ironton, $85,000