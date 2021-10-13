Pumpkins on Vernon draws crowd

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Heath Harrison

Pumpkins on Vernon, organized by Treasures From the Valley and Cardinal Wishes, took place on Saturday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

For the third year in a row, the Pumpkins on Vernon festival drew people to downtown Ironton for fall-themed fun.

The event, organized by Ironton shops Cardinal Wishes and Treasures from the Valley, featured more than 60 vendors, food and entertainment.

It saw the return of the Ironton High School Varsity Singers, who performed for those present, as well as many booths that appeared at the shops’ Spring on Vernon event earlier this year.

Vernon Street was closed off and a heavy crowd of attendees filled the area throughout the afternoon.

One who was making a return to the event after some time away was Kelli’s Sweet and Sassy Treats, owned by Kelli Lutz.

Typically a fixture of live events, she said this is one of her first big events since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The festival is one of many organized on Vernon Street throughout the year by the stores.

More News

Lady Pointers get rolling as they blank Lady Panthers

Red Cross in dire need of blood donors

Brown announces more than $10M for state parks, outdoor recreation

Wilson Halloween House back for 2021 (WITH GALLERY)

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite fall activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...