Pumpkins on Vernon draws crowd

For the third year in a row, the Pumpkins on Vernon festival drew people to downtown Ironton for fall-themed fun.

The event, organized by Ironton shops Cardinal Wishes and Treasures from the Valley, featured more than 60 vendors, food and entertainment.

It saw the return of the Ironton High School Varsity Singers, who performed for those present, as well as many booths that appeared at the shops’ Spring on Vernon event earlier this year.

Vernon Street was closed off and a heavy crowd of attendees filled the area throughout the afternoon.

One who was making a return to the event after some time away was Kelli’s Sweet and Sassy Treats, owned by Kelli Lutz.

Typically a fixture of live events, she said this is one of her first big events since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The festival is one of many organized on Vernon Street throughout the year by the stores.