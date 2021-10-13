Red Cross in dire need of blood donors

In third week of emergency blood shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The American Red Cross is seeking blood donors as it continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types — especially type O — to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients can receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on.

Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year.

To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Plus, all those who give before Oct. 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross will be having blood drives at the following locations:

• Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Blvd., Huntington, West Virginia.

• Oct. 20, 8 a.m.—2 p.m., Wheelersburg High School, 800 Pirate Drive, Wheelersburg.

• Oct. 22, 1 p.m.—6:30 p.m., St. Joseph High School, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton; 2 p.m.—6:30 p.m., Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave. Ashland, Kentucky.

• Oct. 25, 11:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington, West Virginia.

• Oct. 27, 9 a.m.—2 p.m., Ironton High School, 1701 S. Seventh St.; 9 a.m.—3 p.m., Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd. Huntington, West Virginia.

• Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Collins Career Center, 11627 State Route 243, Chesapeake.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment.

prior to arriving at the drive.