Larry France

June 8, 1945–Oct. 8, 2021

Larry Ray France, 76, of Jackson passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Holzer Medical Center of Gallipolis.

He was born June 8, 1945, in Crown City, to the late Burl E. and Ethel L. Faulkner France.

Larry was a retired truck driver and in his free time, he enjoyed wood working and was a Ham radio operator known by his handle as “N8UWY”. In his early years, he ran a service station and continued as an auto mechanic for many years after.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Gail Waugh France.

Gail and Larry were childhood sweethearts who reconnected later in life and happily spent the last 20 years together.

He is survived by children, Sherry McSorley, Jennifer (Lowell) Burchett, Jayson (Monica) France, Alicia (Danny) Horn and Mike (Pam) Waugh; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Edward France; grandsons, Timothy and Thomas; great-grandson, Ryker, and son-in-law, Gary McSorley.

There will be a celebration of Larry’s life held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Man Power Park Shelter House in Jackson.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.