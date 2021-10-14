Riley earns 2nd straight trip to state tennis tournament

Published 2:12 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Jim Walker


South Point Lady Pointers’ tennis standout Meredith Riley won her second straight district championship on Tuesday and will now play in the state tournament Oct. 22-23 in Mason. (Photo Courtesy of Paul Boggs/Portsmouth Daily Times)

 


Meredith Riley

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

 

PORTSMOUTH — Meredith Riley is starting to develop a habit that she hopes she’ll never kick.

The South Point Lady Pointers’ sophomore tennis standout won her second straight Division 2 district championship and will be making the trip to Mason for another appearance in the state tournament.

Riley swept Athens’ Lady Bulldogs Anna Chen 6-0, 6-1 in the district finals to earn her berth in the state tournament. Riley downed Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg in the finals last season.

Chen is a 3-time state tournament qualifier. The senior qualified in doubles the past 2 seasons and qualified in singles this year as a runner-up.

The state tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

More News

Combs talks about giving up defensive play calling duties

Flyers lose heartbreaker to Valley in SOC showdown

OHIO Southern offering free Mental Health First Aid training

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Ensuring Ohio workers will not be left behind

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite fall activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...