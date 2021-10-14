Riley earns 2nd straight trip to state tennis tournament
Published 2:12 am Thursday, October 14, 2021
Jim Walker
PORTSMOUTH — Meredith Riley is starting to develop a habit that she hopes she’ll never kick.
The South Point Lady Pointers’ sophomore tennis standout won her second straight Division 2 district championship and will be making the trip to Mason for another appearance in the state tournament.
Riley swept Athens’ Lady Bulldogs Anna Chen 6-0, 6-1 in the district finals to earn her berth in the state tournament. Riley downed Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg in the finals last season.
Chen is a 3-time state tournament qualifier. The senior qualified in doubles the past 2 seasons and qualified in singles this year as a runner-up.
The state tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.