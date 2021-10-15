Michael Garrett

Published 3:04 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

By Obituaries

Michael Garrett

Michael Daniel Garrett, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the community center.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

GALLERY: School Spirit 2021 – Vol. 5

St. Mary’s offers free drive-thru flu shot clinics on Saturday

Adra Dillon

Michael Williams

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in local elections on Nov. 2?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...