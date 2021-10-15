Michael Garrett

Michael Daniel Garrett, 56, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the community center.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.