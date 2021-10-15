St. Mary’s offers free drive-thru flu shot clinics on Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center will offer a free drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, or while supplies last.

Shots will be offered at the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 Fifth Ave., Huntington and St. Mary’s Family Care Center-Hurricane, 147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane. Those attending in Huntington are asked to use the 28th and 29th street entrances to the center.

The flu vaccine at the drive-thru clinic is free and available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive their vaccination from their primary care provider and children should receive their vaccine from their pediatrician. Masks are required when receiving shots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend an annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, as the flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications.