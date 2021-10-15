Young Women Lead to offer virtual event Oct. 21-22

ASHLAND, Ky. — Young Women LEAD Live! will be held virtually Thursday, Oct. 21 or Friday, Oct. 22 and will feature live presentations from nationally recognized women sharing insights on real life issues and pathways to successful and meaningful careers.

Registration is free and open to girls grades 9-12 nationwide.

ACTC has hosted YWL since 2013.

“Many girls have never been to ACTC’s campus before,” YWL chair Chrisha Spears said. “If their first experience on campus is a fun, inviting, uplifting experience, hopefully they will remember that when it comes time to enroll. While COVID-19 has changed the way that we host the conference, we still want area girls to participate in this event. ACTC wants students to succeed, and by attending events such as this, we are preparing them for success at an earlier age.”

This year’s Young Women LEAD Live! will have appearances from Julie Carrier, a well-known coach for young women; Maryam and Nivaal Rehman, Disney filmmakers and twin activists; Monique Coleman, a singer and actress who co-starred in “High School Musical” and is the first-ever youth champion appointed by the United Nations; and Ashley Eckstein, actress and fashion designer known for voicing the role of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise and founder of Her Universe.

“YWL LEAD is Leadership, Education and Development and we want girls to recognize their potential. We choose speakers that will understand the issues that girls today face and as well as share their own stories of adversities that they may have faced,” said Spears.

“This event is for all young women to help them face challenges as well as to celebrate who they are. I wish that there was a program like this when I was in high school.”

Every student who will be attending must register individually.

Sponsored by Toyota, Duke Energy, SOAR, and Northern Kentucky University.

To register, visit nku.eventsair.com/ywl/registration/Site/Register