Briggs Library news

Published 5:54 am Saturday, October 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

• The Phyllis Hamner Local History and Genealogy Room at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton will have new hours through until Oct. 26, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Information and records may also be requested by emailing genealogy@briggslibrary.org.
• Kids and teens are invited for No-Carve Pumpkin Decoration at the Symmes Valley library today at 11 a.m. The pumpkin decorating event will also be hosted at 4 p.m. Monday at the Ironton library and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library. All supplies are provided to create a “boo-tiful” one of a kind decoration.
• Adults are invited to learn basic Spanish at the South Point library at 2 p.m. Monday. Taught by Johnathan McCormick, the class meets every other Monday including Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. For information call 740-377-2288.
• Crafty adults are invited to make a fall garland at a free workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library. All materials are provided. Sign up at the library or call 740-867-3390.
• Adults are invited to play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the South Point library at 2 p.m. Thursday and the Ironton library at 2 p.m. Friday.
• Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
• The Briggs Builders Lego Club for families meets at on Monday at the Symmes Valley library at 3:30 p.m. and the Proctorville library at 4 p.m. The South Point library Lego club meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The library supplies the Legos and kids supply their imaginations. Legos stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture the creations.
• For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.

More News

Friday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Correa’s HR lifts Astros over Red Sox in ALCS, 5-4

Fighting Tigers roll past Blue Devils, 43-0

Redmen take control to get OVC win

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in local elections on Nov. 2?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...