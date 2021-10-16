Briggs Library news

• The Phyllis Hamner Local History and Genealogy Room at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in Ironton will have new hours through until Oct. 26, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Information and records may also be requested by emailing genealogy@briggslibrary.org.

• Kids and teens are invited for No-Carve Pumpkin Decoration at the Symmes Valley library today at 11 a.m. The pumpkin decorating event will also be hosted at 4 p.m. Monday at the Ironton library and 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library. All supplies are provided to create a “boo-tiful” one of a kind decoration.

• Adults are invited to learn basic Spanish at the South Point library at 2 p.m. Monday. Taught by Johnathan McCormick, the class meets every other Monday including Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. For information call 740-377-2288.

• Crafty adults are invited to make a fall garland at a free workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library. All materials are provided. Sign up at the library or call 740-867-3390.

• Adults are invited to play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the South Point library at 2 p.m. Thursday and the Ironton library at 2 p.m. Friday.

• Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.

• The Briggs Builders Lego Club for families meets at on Monday at the Symmes Valley library at 3:30 p.m. and the Proctorville library at 4 p.m. The South Point library Lego club meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The library supplies the Legos and kids supply their imaginations. Legos stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture the creations.

