EDITORIAL: Election forum coming

We are two and half weeks away from Election Day in Lawrence County.

While no statewide or countywide offices are on the ballot this year, the ballot will be filled with city council, village council and school board races, which will set the agenda for local government for the next few years.

Today’s edition of The Ironton Tribune contains the third and final set of responses that candidates sent for our election questionnaires, and now we are planning the next big part of our coverage.

We will be hosting a candidate forum on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Ironton High School’s auditorium, giving candidates in the competitive Ironton and Coal Groves races a chance to explain their positions and answer questions from The Tribune, readers and local high school students.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. that day and invitation letters to candidates are now in the mail.

We would like to have as many questions from readers as possible, so if there is an issue you would like addressed, please email heath.harrison@irontontribune.com We will also be soliciting questions on our Facebook page.

Please help us in ensuring that the electorate is as informed as possible about the choices before them in November.