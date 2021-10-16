Pointers’ offense struggles in loss to Trojans

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Call a detective. The South Point Pointers’ offense was missing on Friday night.

South Point had a net minus 13 yards of total offense for the game as they lost 49-13 to the Portsmouth Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

South Point (1-8, 1-5) rushed for minus 46 yards on 12 carries in the first half and did not pick up a first down until the fourth quarter.

The Trojans (7-2, 4-1) finished with 250 total yards and built a 36-0 first quarter lead as they coasted to the win.

The Pointers did not quit as they scored both of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Backup quarterback Brayden Hanshaw hit Eli Wilburn with a 14-yard touchdown pass with 6:28 left.

After Tyler Duncan ran 57 yards for a touchdown for Portsmouth, Wilburn returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and Mason Kazee kicked the conversion.

Wilburn had 2 receptions for 32 yards and the TD.

Next Friday in regular season finales, South Point will host Gallipolis and Portsmouth visits Ironton in hopes of tying for the OVC title.

South Point 0 0 0 13 = 13

Portsmouth 36 7 0 6 = 49

First Quarter

Prt – Jayden Duncan 48 kickoff return (Zach Roth kick) 11:53

Prt – Beau Hammond 10 run (Zach Roth kick) 6:05

Prt – Reade Pendleton 3 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 5:44

Prt – Donavan Carr 20 pass from Drew Roe (Zach Roth kick) 2:34

Prt – Beau Hammond 17 interception return (Tyler Duncan run) 1:00

Second Quarter

Prt – Amare Johnson 4 run (Zach Roth kick) 4:03

Fourth Quarter

SP – Eli Wilburn 14 pass from Brayden Hanshaw (kick blocked) 6:28

Prt – Tyler Duncan 57 run (kick failed) 3:56

SP – Eli Wilburn 73 kickoff return (Mason Kazee kick) 3:44

SP Prt

First downs 3 12

Rushes-yards 17-(- 63) 13-117

Passing yards 50 133

Total yards -13 250

Cmp-Att-Int 6-12-1 12-17-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 0-0 11-101

Punts-average 5-28.2 0-00.0

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —South Point: Jordan Ermalovich 6-minus 43, Blaine Freeman 3-4, Maddox McCallister 2-minus 1, Brayden Hanshaw 2-minus 4, Eli Wilburn 2-mius 8, team 2-minus 11; Portsmouth: Tyler Duncan1-57 TD, Drew Roe 3-23, Beau Hammond 4-17 TD, Nick Copley 3-13, Amare Johnson 1-4 TD, J.T. Williams 1-3.

PASSING — South Point: Brayden Hanshaw 4-6-0 40 TD, Jordan Ermalovich 2-6-1 10; Portsmouth: Drew Roe 7-10-0 96 2TD, Tyler Duncan 5-7-0 37.

RECEIVING — South Point: Eli Wilburn 2-32 TD, Blaine Freeman 1-11, Rece Craft 2-8, Brayden Hanshaw 1-minus 1; Portsmouth: Donavan Carr 5-87 TD, Chase Heiland 3-40, Beau Hammond 1-6, Reade Pendleton 1-3 TD, Noah Livingston 1-3, Nick Copley 1-minus 6.