ARTS AND CULTURE: Gov. DeWine recognizes October as Arts and Humanities Month in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio Humanities and the Ohio Arts Council announced this month the recognition of October as Arts and Humanities Month in Ohio by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

“The arts and the humanities can exist on their own. You can find pleasure in a work of art without understanding its meaning or study a historical event without images,” said Ohio Humanities executive director Rebecca Brown Asmo. “But together, the arts and the humanities are the gateway to understanding our world and each other and addressing our most formidable challenges.”

“We are so appreciative of Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and Ohio’s many elected officials who demonstrate their consistent, meaningful, and bipartisan support for the arts and humanities, this month and every month,” said Ohio Arts Council executive director Donna S. Collins. “Having strong, public support encourages all those who work in the arts and humanities as we exhibit our resilience in these difficult times.”

First established in 1993, National Arts and Humanities Month is celebrated each October by thousands of arts and cultural organizations, multiple communities and states across the country, the White House, and Congress. In Ohio, the nonprofit arts and culture sector generates $41 billion annually and supports nearly 290,000 jobs statewide in addition to enhancing and enriching the life of every Ohioan.

To celebrate, have a conversation with your family about the arts and humanities or visit a museum or historical location. To learn more about the arts and humanities sectors in Ohio and find arts and culture events near you, visit the Ohio Humanities and Ohio Arts Council websites.