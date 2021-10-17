Ironton man arrested on drug charges

Several weeks of investigation ended on Wednesday evening with the arrest of an Ironton man on drug charges with the Ironton Police Department, assisted by the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, executing a search warrant at 2809 S. Fifth St. in Ironton.

Arrested was 61-year-old Chester Stamper Jr., who was previously indicted on five third-degree felony counts of drug trafficking in methamphetamine.

Stamper was taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he will be housed until he is arraigned in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators said they seized narcotics, drug trafficking materials, money and a vehicle during the search warrant operation.

Stamper has been convicted on drug charges twice before.

In April 2008, he was convicted of fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possessing criminal tools, fourth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, fourth-degree felony deception to obtain a dangerous drug and third-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

He was given four years of community control and released from probation in 2012.

In 2014, Stamper was back in court and convicted of three counts fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and sentenced to four years of community control with intense supervision with six months at Star Community Justice Center. He was released from probation in 2019.

The IPD thanked the citizens of Ironton for their anonymous calls and drug tips, as well as the Lawrence County Drug Task Force for their assistance.

If you are concerned about drug activity in your area, please call the IPD Drug Tip Line at 740-534-5830.