College Football Polls
Published 11:35 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
AP FOOTBALL POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|7-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1483
|3
|3. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1434
|4
|4. Alabama
|6-1
|1393
|5
|5. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1252
|6
|6. Michigan
|6-0
|1214
|8
|7. Penn St.
|5-1
|1116
|7
|8. Oklahoma St.
|6-0
|1082
|12
|9. Michigan St.
|7-0
|1076
|10
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|1054
|9
|11. Iowa
|6-1
|1048
|2
|12. Mississippi
|5-1
|879
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|763
|14
|14. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|736
|15
|15. Kentucky
|6-1
|723
|11
|16. Wake Forest
|6-0
|629
|16
|17. Texas A&M
|5-2
|536
|21
|18. NC State
|5-1
|485
|22
|19. Auburn
|5-2
|397
|–
|20. Baylor
|6-1
|378
|–
|21. SMU
|6-0
|358
|23
|22. San Diego St.
|6-0
|284
|24
|23. Pittsburgh
|5-1
|177
|–
|24. UTSA
|7-0
|104
|–
|25. Purdue
|4-2
|68
|–
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.
COACHES’ POLL
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (65)
|7-0
|1625
|1
|2. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1508
|3
|3. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1497
|4
|4. Alabama
|6-1
|1446
|5
|5. Ohio State
|5-1
|1305
|6
|6. Michigan
|6-0
|1299
|7
|7. Michigan State
|7-0
|1158
|9
|8. Penn State
|5-1
|1134
|8
|9. Oklahoma State
|6-0
|1093
|12
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|108
|10
|11. Iowa
|6-1
|1031
|2
|12. Mississippi
|5-1
|826
|14
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|816
|13
|14. Kentucky
|6-1
|763
|11
|15. Wake Forest
|6-0
|696
|16
|16. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|675
|15
|17. Texas A&M
|5-2
|580
|18
|18. North Carolina State
|5-1
|528
|21
|19. SMU
|6-0
|399
|23
|20. Baylor
|6-1
|369
|NR
|21. San Diego State
|6-0
|334
|24
|22. Auburn
|5-2
|315
|NR
|23. Pittsburgh
|5-1
|192
|NR
|24. Clemson
|4-2
|146
|25
|25. Texas-San Antonio
|7-0
|96
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).
Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.