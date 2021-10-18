College Football Polls

AP FOOTBALL POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3 3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4 4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5 5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6 6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8 7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7 8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12 9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10 10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9 11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2 12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13 13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14 14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15 15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11 16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16 17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21 18. NC State 5-1 485 22 19. Auburn 5-2 397 – 20. Baylor 6-1 378 – 21. SMU 6-0 358 23 22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24 23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 – 24. UTSA 7-0 104 – 25. Purdue 4-2 68 –

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

COACHES’ POLL

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1 2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3 3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4 4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5 5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6 6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7 7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9 8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8 9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12 10. Oregon 5-1 108 10 11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2 12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14 13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13 14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11 15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16 16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15 17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18 18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21 19. SMU 6-0 399 23 20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR 21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24 22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR 23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR 24. Clemson 4-2 146 25 25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.