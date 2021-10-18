College Football Polls

Published 11:35 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By The Associated Press

AP FOOTBALL POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3
3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5
5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8
7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7
8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12
9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10
10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9
11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13
13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15
15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11
16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21
18. NC State 5-1 485 22
19. Auburn 5-2 397
20. Baylor 6-1 378
21. SMU 6-0 358 23
22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177
24. UTSA 7-0 104
25. Purdue 4-2 68

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

 

COACHES’ POLL

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1
2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3
3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7
7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9
8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8
9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12
10. Oregon 5-1 108 10
11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14
13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13
14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11
15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15
17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18
18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21
19. SMU 6-0 399 23
20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR
21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24
22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR
24. Clemson 4-2 146 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.

