Earl Koster

Oct. 26, 1931–Oct. 15, 2021

Earl Edward Koster, 89, of Pedro, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Earl was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Pedro, a son of the late Earl and Birdie Koster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Koster, and one sister, Freda Bradshaw Stamper.

Earl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Korean War.

He is survived by two children, Susan (Bill) Sparks, of Franklin Furnace, and Earl “Jeff” (Joyce) Koster, of Kitts Hill; two sisters, Sharon Stamper and Carolyn Yinger; two grandchildren, Rachel (Joshua Virgin) Koster and Thomas (Miranda) Koster; and four great grandchildren, Joshua Virgin, Colt Virgin, Thomas Jeffrey Koster and Jackson Edward Koster.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

