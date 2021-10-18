FCS Coaches Poll

Published 11:36 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By The Associated Press

FCS Coaches Poll

Record Pts Pvs
1. Sam Houston (26) 5-0 674 1
2. Eastern Washington 7-0 670 2
3. North Dakota State 6-0 646 3
4. Southern Illinois 6-1 605 4
5. Villanova 5-1 581 5
6. James Madison 5-1 561 7
7. South Dakota State 5-1 543 8
8. Montana State 6-1 509 9
9. SE. Louisiana 5-1 453 11
10. UC Davis 6-1 419 12
11. Kennesaw State 5-1 409 13
12. Montana 4-2 376 6
13. UT Martin 5-1 347 16
14. East Tennessee State 6-1 312 10
15. South Dakota 5-2 268 21
16. Harvard 5-0 246 19
17. Princeton 5-0 193 20
18. Missouri State 4-2 184 23
19. Rhode Island 5-1 169 14
20. Jackson State 5-1 151 25
21. Jacksonville State 3-3 111 22
22. Eastern Kentucky 5-2 89 NR
23. VMI 5-2 89 NR
24. Northern Iowa 3-3 85 17
25. Delaware 3-3 71 15

Dropped Out: Weber St. (18), North Dakota (24)

Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.

