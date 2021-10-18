FCS Coaches Poll
Published 11:36 pm Monday, October 18, 2021
FCS Coaches Poll
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Sam Houston (26)
|5-0
|674
|1
|2. Eastern Washington
|7-0
|670
|2
|3. North Dakota State
|6-0
|646
|3
|4. Southern Illinois
|6-1
|605
|4
|5. Villanova
|5-1
|581
|5
|6. James Madison
|5-1
|561
|7
|7. South Dakota State
|5-1
|543
|8
|8. Montana State
|6-1
|509
|9
|9. SE. Louisiana
|5-1
|453
|11
|10. UC Davis
|6-1
|419
|12
|11. Kennesaw State
|5-1
|409
|13
|12. Montana
|4-2
|376
|6
|13. UT Martin
|5-1
|347
|16
|14. East Tennessee State
|6-1
|312
|10
|15. South Dakota
|5-2
|268
|21
|16. Harvard
|5-0
|246
|19
|17. Princeton
|5-0
|193
|20
|18. Missouri State
|4-2
|184
|23
|19. Rhode Island
|5-1
|169
|14
|20. Jackson State
|5-1
|151
|25
|21. Jacksonville State
|3-3
|111
|22
|22. Eastern Kentucky
|5-2
|89
|NR
|23. VMI
|5-2
|89
|NR
|24. Northern Iowa
|3-3
|85
|17
|25. Delaware
|3-3
|71
|15
Dropped Out: Weber St. (18), North Dakota (24)
Others Receiving Votes: UIW, 70; Dartmouth, 67; North Dakota, 34; Chattanooga, 33; Weber St., 28; Monmouth (N.J.), 19; Florida A&M, 15; Duquesne, 13; Sacramento St., 10; Holy Cross, 9; Furman, 8; Mercer, 6; New Hampshire, 6; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Yale, 6; Prairie View A&M, 2; Towson, 2; Elon, 1.