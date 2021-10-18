Jerry Humphrey

Jerry Humphrey

Jerry Lee Humphrey, 75, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service is noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Larry Comer officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
