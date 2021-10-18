Joseph Waddell

Joseph Carroll Waddell, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Vinnette Waddell.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Little Victories, or your favorite charity.