ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• U.S. 52 Bridge Repair and Maintenance – This project will perform various maintenance and repair work to several bridges along U.S. 52. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane in each direction of U.S. 52 throughout construction. U.S. 52 is reduced to one lane in each direction at the interchange with State Route 93. Estimated completion: Fall.

• S.R. 775 Double Bridge Replacement – Principal construction on this project has been completed and the roadway has reopened as of Sept. 28. All remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall.

• S.R. 243 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 243 will be reduced to one lane between Mckinney Creek Road and Bonnie Drive. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.