Phyllis Washburn

Feb. 27, 1953–Oct. 15, 2021

Phyllis Gail (Rowe) Washburn, 68, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at OSU Wexner, Columbus.

Phyllis was born Feb. 27, 1953, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Harry W. “Bill” and Alice M. (Camden) Rowe.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Gary Glendon Washburn on May 14, 2017.

Phyllis was a 1971 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and a manager for Speedway.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and traveling.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Bateman.

She is survived by her son, Keith A. (Stephanie) Washburn, of Chillicothe; daughter, Keri E. (Scott) Robinson, of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Alexis (Tyler) Holycross, of Columbus, Nicholas G.A. Washburn and Nathaniel C. Washburn, both of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Scarlett G. Holycross and Clyde Glendon James Holycross, all of Columbus; and great niece, Makaylynn Rowe, of Milton, West Virginia.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Washburn family with arrangements.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.