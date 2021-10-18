Pointers top Redmen to finish season strong

Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — After a slow start this season, the South Point Pointers’ kicked into gear and enjoyed a strong soccer season.

The Pointers gave an example of the way their season has unveiled on Thursday as they fell behind in the first half and then roared back in the second half to post a 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redmen.

“What a wild way to end our regular season,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins. “My five seniors came to play on their senior night. I was so proud of our effort in the second half tonight.

“Mason Kazee, Logan Southall and Jayden Farrell played so well to lead our backline against a very good offense led by Sam Simpson. Josh Helton didn’t get in the stat line but he did what he has done for our program for four years making plays and creating opportunities for himself and others.”

Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead when Sam Simpson scored with an assist from Ethan Blagg at the 17-minute mark of the first half.

South Point (11-5, 8-2) came back strong and score both its goals in the second half.

Dragan Jankovic tied the game with 56:00 on the clock with an assist from Josh Childers.

With 76:00 on the clock, Childers scored the winning goal with an assist from Levi Lawson.

“Jankovic came up with a huge goal to tie the game off of pure hustle and heart which is what he does,” said Jenkins.

“We recently moved Josh Childers into a more scoring threat role and he couldn’t have picked a bigger time to grab his first goal of the season off a beautiful corner kick by Levi (Lawson).”

Xander Dornon had 11 saves for the Pointers while Rock Hill goalkeeper Blake Wilson stopped 10 shots.

The Pointers will host the winner of the Leesburg Fairfield vs. Westfall game at 5 p.m. next Thursday in the sectional finals.

Rock Hill 1 0 = 1

Home team 0 2 = 2

First Half

RH – Sam Simpson (assist Ethan Blagg) 17:00

Second Half

SP – Dragan Jankovic (assist Josh Childers) 56:00

SP – Josh Childers (assist Levi Lawson) 76:00

Goalkeeper saves – RH: Blake Wilson 10; SP: Xander Dornon 11

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 5, South Point 6