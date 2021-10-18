Redmen, Redwomen claim OVC cross country championships

Published 11:50 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Jim Walker


The Rock Hill Redmen and Redwomen cross country teams won their respective Ohio Valley Conference championships on Saturday in Gallipolis. It marked the 7th straight title for the boys and 3rd in a row for the girls. Team members are: front row from left to right, Kelsie Waller, Angel Blevins, Taylor Clark, Emma Scott, Ashlie Howard, Josi Saleh, Allison Rogers, Emmi Stevens, Bri Reynolds and Ellen Jane Heaberlin; second row from left to right, Kylie Gilmore, Cameron Stevens, Isaac Phillips, Brayden Adams, Sam Simpson, Connor Blagg, Dylan Griffith, Jaedon Stevens, Lucian Heaberlin, Jayson McFann and Tru Pancake. (Photo By Robert S. Stevens/The Gold Studio in Ironton)

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

 

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redmen and Redwomen are still running strong.

The Redmen won their seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference cross country championship on Saturday while the Redwomen took their third consecutive title.

Rock Hill won the boys’ meet with just 25 points, the Fairland Dragons had 46 points, the Gallipolis Blue Devils 69 and Ironton Fighting Tigers 101.

The Redwomen had only 26 points to win the girls’ meet followed by Fairland with 43, Irontn 67 and the South Point Lady Pointers had 100.

Ironically, the two overall individual champions came from schools who did not enter a full team in the meet.

Charles Putnam of Portsmouth ran a 17:03.60 to win the boys’ meet as Brody Buchanan of Fairland finished second with an 18:11.55 time.

Rock Hill took the next three places as Connor Blagg — who ran almost half the race in socks after losing his shoes — ran an 18:45.96 time followed by Sam Simpson at 19:01.32 and Dylan Griffith 19:05.46.

Fairland’s Dalton Griffing (19:07.47) and Owen Baker (19:23.49) were next, Rock Hill’s Brayden Adams 8th at 19:26.42, Logan Nicholas of Gallipolis (19:27.10) and Rock Hill’s Cameron Stevens (19:48.69).

The top 10 runners are All-OVC.

Winning the girls’ meet was Coal Grove Lady Hornets Laura Hamm at 21:41.10. Fairland’s Reece Barnitz was second at 23:25.39 followed in the next three spots by Rock Hill’s Kylie Gilmore (23:31.07), Briana Reynolds (23:35.58) and Emmi Stevens (23:39.85).

Rounding out the top 10 to complete the All-OVC team were Gallipolis’ Krystal Davison (23:50.43), Coal Grove’s Kylee Thomas (24:17.29), Fairland’s Brinkley Spears (24:23.35), Gallipolis’ Elizabeth Hout (24:34.19) and Fairland’s Gracie Rogers (25:00.77).

More News

Red Sox power past Astros, 12-3

Jim Crawford: Just a little math

ARTS AND CULTURE: ABC’s Quiñones will be honored by OU

FOOD: Sausage French Toast Roll-Ups, Smothered Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in local elections on Nov. 2?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...