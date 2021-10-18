Redmen, Redwomen claim OVC cross country championships

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Rock Hill Redmen and Redwomen are still running strong.

The Redmen won their seventh straight Ohio Valley Conference cross country championship on Saturday while the Redwomen took their third consecutive title.

Rock Hill won the boys’ meet with just 25 points, the Fairland Dragons had 46 points, the Gallipolis Blue Devils 69 and Ironton Fighting Tigers 101.

The Redwomen had only 26 points to win the girls’ meet followed by Fairland with 43, Irontn 67 and the South Point Lady Pointers had 100.

Ironically, the two overall individual champions came from schools who did not enter a full team in the meet.

Charles Putnam of Portsmouth ran a 17:03.60 to win the boys’ meet as Brody Buchanan of Fairland finished second with an 18:11.55 time.

Rock Hill took the next three places as Connor Blagg — who ran almost half the race in socks after losing his shoes — ran an 18:45.96 time followed by Sam Simpson at 19:01.32 and Dylan Griffith 19:05.46.

Fairland’s Dalton Griffing (19:07.47) and Owen Baker (19:23.49) were next, Rock Hill’s Brayden Adams 8th at 19:26.42, Logan Nicholas of Gallipolis (19:27.10) and Rock Hill’s Cameron Stevens (19:48.69).

The top 10 runners are All-OVC.

Winning the girls’ meet was Coal Grove Lady Hornets Laura Hamm at 21:41.10. Fairland’s Reece Barnitz was second at 23:25.39 followed in the next three spots by Rock Hill’s Kylie Gilmore (23:31.07), Briana Reynolds (23:35.58) and Emmi Stevens (23:39.85).

Rounding out the top 10 to complete the All-OVC team were Gallipolis’ Krystal Davison (23:50.43), Coal Grove’s Kylee Thomas (24:17.29), Fairland’s Brinkley Spears (24:23.35), Gallipolis’ Elizabeth Hout (24:34.19) and Fairland’s Gracie Rogers (25:00.77).