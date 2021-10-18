Redwomen ‘perfect’ in winning OVC soccer title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Rock Hill Redwomen made this Ohio Valley Conference an effort of perfection.

The Redwomen blanked the South Point Lady Pointers 6-0 on Thursday to win the Ohio Valley Conference with a perfect 8-0 record.

Rock Hill finishes the regular season 13-1-2 overall with the only loss 2-1 at the hands of unbeaten Minford.

South Point closes the season 8-8-1.

Bri Reynolds scored 4 goals and had an assist to lead the Redwomen. Emmi Stevens and Josie Saleh each had a goal and 2 assists while Taylor Clark had an assist.

Reynolds racked up her 50th points of the season as she scored 36 goals and had 14 assists.

Rock Hill took 20 shots to just 2 for South South Point. The Redwomen had 6 corner kicks and goalkeeper Aleigha Matney had 2 saves.

On Wednesday, Rock Hill will host the sectional finals at 5 p.m. against the winner of New Lexington at Southeastern.

Rock Hill 3 3 = 6

South Point 0 0 = 0

First Half

Shots – Rock Hill 20, South Point 2

Corner kicks – Rock Hill 6, South Point 0

Goalkeeper saves – Rock Hill: Aleigha Matney 2; South Point: Whitney Maynard 14