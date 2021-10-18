Ronald Kelley

July 26, 1939–Oct. 18, 2021

Ronald Jay Kelley, 82, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mr. Kelley was born July 26, 1939, in Coal Grove, a son to the late William and Ruth (Dillon) Kelley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue (Romine) Kelley, whom he married Nov. 28, 1964.

Ronald was a 1958 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Ronald was a millwright with the Local Union 1519 for 40 years.

He was an active member of Zoar Missionary Baptist Church. He also was an avid reader and loved woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, William “Bill,” Eugene “Gene,” Donald, Frank, Paul David and Carl “Pug” Kelley; and sister, Eleanor J. Kelley.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Todd) Robinson, of South Point, and Summer (Billy) Back, of Kitts Hill; grandson, Dylan (Meranda) Back, of Proctorville; three granddaughters, Caitlin Robinson, of South Point, Mary Beth Back, of Kitts Hill and Carly Robinson, of South Point; great grandson, Weston Back, of Proctorville; and brother, Robert Samuel “Sam” (Sherry) Kelley, of Columbus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Beals and Doctor Kevin Willis officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the perpetual care fund at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638, in memory of Ronald Kelley.

To offer the Kelley family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.