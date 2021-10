Candy Comstock

Candy Lyn Comstock, 72, of Waterloo, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Per her wishes, a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help cover funeral expenses via PayPal orangiemix11@yahoo.com or Venmo @Cariana-Forbush or contact Cari Forbush at 740-645-6680.