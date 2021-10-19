FOOD: Sausage French Toast Roll-Ups, Smothered Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

Sausage French Toast Roll-Ups

• 12 sausage links

• 2 eggs

• 2/3 cup milk

• 3 teaspoons almond extract

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 6 bread slices, crust removed, cut in half

• 3 tablespoons butter

• Syrup

In skillet, cook sausage links according to package directions. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, almond extract and cinnamon.

Dip bread slice in egg mixture. Wrap bread slice around cooked sausage link, pressing seam to keep from unrolling. Repeat with remaining bread slices and sausage links.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Place roll-ups in skillet, seam-side down, and cook until all sides are browned, approximately 10 minutes.

Drizzle with syrup.

Smothered Pork Chops in Mushroom Sauce

• 1 teaspoon mild chili powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 4 pork chops

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons butter

Mushroom Sauce:

• 2 1/2 cups brown mushrooms, sliced

• 5 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 tablespoon parsley

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

• 1/2 cup chicken broth

• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

• Fresh parsley, for garnish

In small bowl, whisk chili powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper until combined.

Pat pork chops dry. Season generously with spice mix. Set aside.

In skillet, add olive oil and butter. Add pork chops; sear 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate.

To make mushroom sauce: In same skillet, add mushrooms. Stir fry until golden brown. Add garlic, parsley and Italian seasoning. Stir fry 2 minutes. Add broth and heavy cream. Stir to combine. Simmer 5 minutes until slightly thickened.

Return pork chops to sauce. Simmer 2-3 minutes until pork chops are cooked through. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve.

