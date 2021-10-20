Elizabeth Driskell

Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Obituaries

Elizabeth Driskell

Elizabeth Lee Driskell, 73, of South Point, died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Driskell.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

More News

Larry Fortner

Lois Lopez

Owen Sensabaugh

Symmes Valley Board of Education will meet Thursday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in local elections on Nov. 2?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...