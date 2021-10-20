Elizabeth Driskell

Elizabeth Lee Driskell, 73, of South Point, died on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Driskell.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.