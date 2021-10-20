Food giveaway on Oct. 28 at Central Christian Church

Pre-registration required

On Oct. 28, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will be distributing food at Central Christian Church, 1541 S, Seventh St., Ironton. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Lawrence County and within 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Food items will be sourced and distributed by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a HAPCAP program, and Facing Hunger.

Pre-registration is required to attend the food distribution portion of the event.

Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Lawrence County zip code.

Photo ID and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Household income is self-declared on site at the event.

Please contact the Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 or at info@hapcap.org with questions on registration.

For more information on this event and any of HAPCAP’s programs, please call Claire Gysegem, public relations coordinator, at (740) 767-4500, or email claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.