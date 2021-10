Harold Brown

Harold Rodney “Bear” Brown, 65, of Ironton, died on Oct. 14, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.

In accordance with his final wishes, the family will hold a celebration of his life in the spring of 2022.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.