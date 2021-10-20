Jeffrey Carter

October 20, 2021

Jeffrey Carter

Jeffrey Allen Carter, 60, of South Point, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Carter.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Road, South Point.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Rd., Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

