Jeffrey Carter

Jeffrey Allen Carter, 60, of South Point, died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Carter.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, 802 Solida Road, South Point.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Catlettsburg Historical Cemetery, 8252 Cannonsburg Rd., Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.