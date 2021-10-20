Lois Lopez

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Lois Lopez

Lois Linda Lee Lopez, 57, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church Huntington, West Virginia, by Bishop E.S. Harper.

Visitation will be 4–5 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

