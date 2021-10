Owen Sensabaugh

Owen Edward Sensabaugh, 80, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Globe Family Funeral Home in Garrison Kentucky, with Brother Delmar Rogers and Brother Chris Lawhun officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maddy-Lewis Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 9–11 a.m. on Friday at Globe Funeral Home, in Garrison, Kentucky.