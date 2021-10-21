Angel Rowe

Angel Briannia Hogsten Rowe, 24 of Ironton, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Ashland, Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life and memorial gathering will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the big field at Lake Vesuvius and family and friends are encouraged to bring a dish and wear purple due to her passing being a result of domestic violence.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated.

Memorial donations should be made to in her memory for a college fund for her son, Landon, at 404 Belmont Mount Holly Road, Apt. 23, Belmont, North Carolina, 28012.

Her husband has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.