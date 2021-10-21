Erma Haskins
Published 10:06 am Thursday, October 21, 2021
Erma Lee Haskins, 85, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Haskins Sr.
Private family visitation, services and burial will be held, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.