Ethel Harmon

Jan. 6, 1948–Oct. 17, 2021

Ethel “Marie” Harmon, 73, of Tallahassee, Florida, and formerly of Palmetto, Florida, passed away on Oct. 17, 2021, after an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Ironton, to William Harrison and Helen Marie (Lewis) Akers, who nicknamed her “Babe.”

She was a licensed cosmetologist and retired from Boston Scientific in 2010. A huge Bluegrass music fan, she truly enjoyed “blue grassing” with friends and family.

Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.

She was “Mom” to her only child, Janet Wilks (Carl), of Tallahassee, Florida; and “Maw” to her grandson, Jeffrey Wood (Amber), of Hilliard, Florida; granddaughter, Amanda Wood, of Port Charlotte, Florida; and great-granddaughters, Nicole Wood, Lilith Wood and Raelynn Gainer.

In addition to her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Buess, of Reynoldsburg, Fannie Jane Watkins, of Branford, Florida, America Moore, of Pedro, and Kathleen Middleton and her husband, Elwood, of South Webster; as well as many nieces and nephews who called her “Aunt Babe” and many extended friends and family in Manatee County, Florida, which she called home, also affectionately called her “Maw.”

She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Abriyona Davis; her parents; and her three brothers, LeRoy Akers, Jack Akers and Johnny Akers, of Ohio.

At her request, there will be no formal services.

