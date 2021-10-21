Feb. 27, 1972–Oct. 18, 2021

Otto Douglas Graham, 49, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Otto was born Feb. 27, 1972, in Ironton, a son to the late Otto Graham and Rosalie Adkins.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Harbolt) Graham, whom he married July 6, 2013.

Otto was a graduate of Boyd County High School and was the owner/operator of Appliance Guyz.

He enjoyed working on cars, guns, fishing and loved spending time with his grand-baby, Emerly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Sandra Gollihue.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Katlyn Davis, Amber Davis and Jessica Thibodaux; stepchildren, Devon Karnes, Nikia Estes and Arianna Estes; brother, Donald Tomlin; sisters, Angela Waddell, and Christina (Billy) Martin; granddaughter, Emerly Davis; uncle, Archie Graham; two aunts, Dotty Thompson and Carolyn Bowman; sister in-law, Amanda Bennett; and nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Community Tabernacle Church, 213 Ridgeway, Coal Grove, with Pastor Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Graham family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.