Harley Sagraves

June 21, 2021–Oct. 19, 2021

Harley Ray Thomas Sagraves, born June 21, 2021, went to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Mt. Joseph Health, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Harley was the son of Shawn Sagraves and Ashley Renee Bordley, both of Olympia, Kentucky

He is survived by three siblings, Schyler Sagraves, Gage Brown and Caidan Sagraves, all at home. His maternal grandparents are John Bordley III and Casie Bordley, of Salt Lick Kentucky, and paternal grandparents, Patricia Springer, of Olympia, Kentucky and Timothy Sagraves, of Ashland, Kentucky.

Harley gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth and will be sorely missed by all.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Mike Dement officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.