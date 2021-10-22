Veterans Day clothing drive under way

Arrick’s Propane will have a Veterans Day clothing drive until Nov. 12.

All clothing items will be accepted, but organizers say those most needed are gently used jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, towels and plus-size clothing, as well as new men’s and women’s underwear and socks.

Drop-off locations are 178 Burns Rd. in Lucasville, 591 State Route 650 in Ironton, 1621 Jacksonville Rd. in Peebles, 260 County Road 403 in Proctorville, 15565 U.S. 68 in Mt. Orab, 2520 State Route 8 in South Portsmouth, Kentucky and 841 S. State Highway 7 in Grayson, Kentucky.