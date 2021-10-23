Briggs Library News

Published 5:37 am Saturday, October 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

  • The Board of Trustees for Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ironton library.
  • Kids can …Celebrate Halloween at four Briggs Library locations this week. Wear your costumes for crafts, treats and games at 4 p.m. Monday at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ironton library, 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Proctorville library or 4 p.m. Thursday at the South Point library.
  • Teens M.E.E.T. for Spooky Painting at 5 p.m. Monday at the Ironton library, 5 p.m. Tuesday at the South Point library, 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Chesapeake library and 5 p.m. Thursday at the Proctorville library.
  • Children ages three to five and their caregivers are invited to the weekly Preschool Storytime for books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills: 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
  • Crafty adults are invited to make a fall garland at a free workshop at 2 p.m. Monday at the Proctorville library. All materials are provided. Sign up at the library or call 740-886-6697.
  • Adults are invited to play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Chesapeake library at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
  • For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the program listing on the Upcoming Events calendar.

