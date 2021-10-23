EDITORIAL: Staying safe next week

Neighborhoods across the county are bursting with fall colors. Mums are blooming in gardens, pumpkins are seated on porches, and you might even come across a skeleton or two.

By this weekend, many children will have already planned their costumes. Residents have been stocking up their candy bowls in preparation for trick or treat nights when sidewalks will be bustling, filled with princesses, superheroes, goblins and more.

However you decide to spend your Halloween, be it participating in Halloween parades, neighborhood trick or treating, or attending costume parties, we hope you do so safely.

There are some simple steps you can take to make sure you and your family stays safe, such as placing reflective tape on clothing or trick or treat bags for higher visibility to drivers. Consider taking a flashlight to help prevent trips and falls over uneven sidewalks. If you child has a beautiful, flowing princess gown or spooky, billowing ghost costume, take an extra moment to make sure it won’t be a tripping hazard.

Most importantly, have fun and be kind and considerate to your neighbors. Happy Halloween!