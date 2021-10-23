God loves us, even though He knows all about us

I believe that George Orwell in his famous book “1984” hit it right on the money, don’t you think? Today more than ever before, fear and the threat of “Big Brother” intruding into their homes and their lives frightens millions of Americans.

How many times have you mentioned something in a conversation early in the day only to find yourself inundated with adds for that very thing popping up on your social media feed later that day?

I don’t know about you, but I really don’t like the idea of anyone listening in to my conversations or looking over my shoulder constantly.

I am reminded however, that there are a set of eyes that sees everything — I mean everything we say and do — the eyes of God.

Most people would agree that it is very important to have one person in our lives that we can say really knows everything about us and really understands us as we are, and really accepts us without condition. For that, we would feel very rich.

Truth is, some people go through their entire lives without knowing anyone like that.

They have a fear in their heart that if they ever really revealed themselves to that one person, that that person would reject them, and wouldn’t love them.

And it’s possible because of those feelings, that when they grow up, they go through their whole lives, thinking there isn’t anyone they know like that.”

Listen to the first few verses of Psalm 139, “O lord, thou hast searched me, and known me. Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off. Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O LORD, thou knowest it altogether. Thou hast beset me behind and before, and laid thine hand upon me. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain unto it.”

Quite a thought, isn’t it? That God knows everything about you and me.

But listen to what God did in spite of what he knew — “But God commendeth His love toward us in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

He knew us, yet he loved us. Wow!

Think with me for just a minute about this all knowing and all seeing God. Isn’t it a comfort to know that God knows all things actual and possible, and when you go to him in prayer he has all of your real needs foremost in his mind?

Think about this all-knowing God and our sufferings. There are times when things happen

our lives that are so hurtful and painful, we don’t even know how to express them to the person who is closest to us.

When you find yourself here, what a blessing and encouragement it is to know a God that knows and understands all that you’re going through.

“I will be glad and rejoice in thy mercy: for thou hast considered my trouble; thou hast known my soul in adversities;” “when my spirit was overwhelmed within me, then you knew my path,” God knows.

He knows what we experience. Every minute of our pain and suffering, not only what we feel, but why. He knows how it happened, how long it’s going to last, and how intense it is.

What a comfort it is to be able to look up and say… Lord, you know!

Lastly let’s look at this all knowing and all seeing God and sin.

“Neither is there any creature that is not manifest in his sight: but all things are naked and opened unto the eyes of him with whom we have to do.”

Folks, there is nothing God does not know… the beautiful as well as the ugly, the kind and the cruel, the loving and the lustful… God knows it all.

There are no secrets, there are no secret thoughts, there are no secret plans, there are no secret longings, and there are no secret fears.

I read a story about an elderly grandfather who was very wealthy, and because he was going deaf decided to go and buy a hearing aid.

Two weeks after he bought it he stopped back into the store where he had purchased the hearing aid.

He told the manager that not only could he hear normal things, he could even pick up conversations in the next room.

The owner of the store said, “Boy, your relatives must be happy to hear about that!’

The elderly man replied, “Oh, I haven’t told them yet! I’ve just been sitting around listening and do you know what? I’ve changed my will four times this week already!”

Sometimes we think God is like that, don’t we? We think that God is like that Grandfather who only hears when we speak clearly and directly to him, but listen, God hears everything. He sees, He knows, yet He loves and cares.

Tim Throckmorton is the director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.