KY 2 closed at Greenup for CSX Crossing Work until Nov. 1

GREENUP, Ky. — Railroad authorities have notified the Kentucky Department of Highways of a temporary crossing closure on KY 2 (Washington St.) in downtown Greenup.

CSX will make repairs at the Washington Street rail crossing between Seaton Ave. and Perry St. (milepoint 17.3-17.4) in Greenup. The crossing will remain closed through Nov. 1. Motorists should detour using KY 2541 (Main St.), U.S. 23, or other local routes during the closure.

