Tri-State Artists Association announces juried members

TSAA proudly recognizes our newest juried members. Each applicant had to present 5 original pieces to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, unity, craftsmanship, and presentation.

New members from Huntington, West Virginia were Bonnie Boyce, Mary Chaney, Kris Hillen, Judi Labelle, Theresa Seibert and Claudia Simes. From Lavalette, West Virginia was Bo Wang. From Lesage West Virginia was Sue Ann Heck. From Proctorville was Kathryn Lucas and Leigh McDonald (juried into new media), and South Point was Melody Pyles. From Agillite, Kentucky was Tanya Warwick. These artists works were in oils, acrylics, watercolors, drawings, photography, mixed media and mosiacs (stone and glass).

In 2022, our next jurying session for new members will be Saturday, March 26. For more information please contact Kathy Hollett at 304-634-2576 or send email to Kathleenhollett@comcast.net.