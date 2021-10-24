Gov. DeWine unveils new standard Ohio license plate

‘Sunrise in Ohio’ will be available beginning Dec. 29

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles registrar Charles Norman today unveiled Ohio’s next generation of standard license plates.

The Ohio BMV designed the new “Sunrise in Ohio” license plate with input from the governor and first lady Fran DeWine, who took inspiration from the Great Seal of Ohio, the state’s diverse landscapes, Ohio’s past and present innovations, and the state’s bold, bright future.

“We wanted Ohio’s new license plate to reflect the heart and soul of our state and to encapsulate where we’ve been, who we are and where we’re going,” Gov. DeWine said. “The imagery on our new license plate symbolizes what makes Ohio beautiful, unique and extraordinary.”

“Growing up and living in Ohio throughout our entire lives, Mike and I love the Ohio story,” Fran DeWine said. “With the new license plate, we wanted to feature Ohio’s beauty, talent and rich history, while emphasizing with each new sunrise in Ohio, comes a new day and opportunity forward for an even brighter future.”

The “Sunrise in Ohio” license plate pays tribute to Ohio’s majestic waterways and rolling landscape. A farm field represents Ohio’s strong roots in agriculture, while a skyline represents Ohio’s momentum as a leader in technology and innovation.

The airplane symbolizes Ohio’s history as the Birthplace of Aviation, and a child swinging from a tree with a dog nearby symbolizes Ohio’s youth and future generations.

“We are pleased and honored to be able to offer this new license plate to our customers,” Ohio BMV registrar Charlie Norman said. “We look forward to seeing the ‘Sunrise in Ohio’ plate proudly displayed on our great state’s roadways soon.”

The new plate will be available to drivers online at bmv.ohio.gov and at all local deputy registrar locations beginning on Dec. 29.

Over the past 20 years, four new standard license plate designs have been introduced, including the “Bicentennial” plate in 2001, the “Sunburst” plate in 2003, the “Beautiful Ohio” plate in 2009 and the “Ohio Pride” plate in 2013.