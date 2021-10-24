Results for area teams, opponents in OHSAA playoffs

Published 6:22 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021

By Staff Reports

Pairings and season results for area football team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs first round. All games are Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division 5 Region 19

  1. Wellston (5-5) at 1. Ironton (9-1)
  2. McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2. Harvest Prep (6-2)
  3. Coshocton (5-4) at 3. Piketon (9-0)
  4. Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)
  5. Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5. Wheelersburg (7-3)
  6. Liberty Union (6-4) at 6. Columbus Academy (6-4)
  7. Minford (6-3) at 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)
  8. Portsmouth (7-3) at 8. Zane Trace (8-2)

Division 6 Region 23

  1. Johnstown Northridge (5-5) at 1. Fort Frye (7-1)
  2. Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2. Fairland (8-1)
  3. Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3. West Jefferson (9-1)
  4. Coal Grove (5-4) at 4. Barnesville (8-1)
  5. KIPP Columbus (6-4) at 5. Symmes Valley (9-0)
  6. Fredericktown (5-5) at 6. Northmor (8-2)
  7. Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7. Columbus Africentric (6-3)
  8. Centerburg (6-3) at 8. Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Ironton Fighting Tigers

Ironton 40        Wheelersburg  6

Ironton 13        Jackson           10

Ironton 20        Fairland           14

Ironton 7          Cin. Moeller    25

Ironton 36        South Point     0

Ironton 56        Chesapeake     7

Ironton 54        Rock Hill         6

Ironton 48        Coal Grove      0

Ironton 43        Gallipolis         0

Ironton 36        Portsmouth      9

Record: 9-1

 

Wellston Golden Rockets

Wellston          28        Oak Hill          6

Wellston          13        Piketon            43

Wellston          18        Minford           27

Wellston          8          Ports. West      41

Wellston          33        Alexander        14

Wellston          46        River Valley    6

Wellston          21        Nelsonville-York        40

Wellston          49        Athens 28

Wellston          35        Meigs  28

Wellston          15        Vinton County 43

Record: 5-5

 

Fairland Dragons

Fairland           28        Ports. West      27

Fairland           55        Oak Hill          7

Fairland           14        Ironton 20

Fairland           DNP    Tolsia, W.Va.

Fairland           42        Rock Hill         6

Fairland           22        Col. South       14

Fairland           41        South Point     7

Fairland           15        Portsmouth      14

Fairland           49        Coal Grove      13

Fairland           42        Chesapeake     0

Record: 8-1

 

Buckeye Trail Warriors

Buckeye          38        Caldwell          22

Buckeye          14        Harrison Cent. 21

Buckeye          20        Barnesville      27

Buckeye          18        Claymont         13

Buckeye          0          Indian Valley   38

Buckeye          33        Tuscarawas CC           14

Buckeye          24        Malvern           26

Buckeye          DNP    Strasburg Franklin

Buckeye          6          East Canton     14

Buckeye          58        Newcomerstown         26

Record: 4-5

 

Symmes Valley Vikings

Sym. Valley    42        South Gallia    0

Sym. Valley    28        Meigs Eastern 12

Sym. Valley    33        Chesapeake     0

Sym. Valley    55        Tug Valley, W.Va.      13

Sym. Valley    DNP    Fayetteville

Sym. Valley    32        Huntington Ross         26

Sym. Valley    34        Beaver Eastern 0

Sym. Valley    34        Sciotoville East            0

Sym. Valley    34        Prt. Notre Dame          28

Sym. Valley    15        McDermott Northwest            13

Record: 9-0

 

KIPP Columbus Jaguars (6-4)

KIPP   42        Col. Miffliln    13

KIPP   6          Col. Academy 33

KIPP   40        Bexley 26

KIPP   55        Utica    36

KIPP   20        Ports. West      29

KIPP   48        Grandview Hts.           7

KIPP   14        Canton Catholic           21

KIPP   61        Grove City      14

KIPP   1          Fisher Catholic            0

(forfeit)

KIPP   14        Bishop Ready  15

 

Coal Grove Hornets

Coal Grove      22        Berne Union    41

Coal Grove      54        Beaver Eastern 8

Coal Grove      DNP    Meigs

Coal Grove      29        South Point     14

Coal Grove      50        Chesapeake     14

Coal Grove      20        Portsmouth      42

Coal Grove      34        Gallipolis         25

Coal Grove      0          Ironton 48

Coal Grove      13        Fairland           49

Coal Grove      20        Rock Hill         13

Record: 5-4

 

Barnesville Shamrocks

Barnesville      17        Buckeye Local 14

Barnesville      DNP    Meadowbrook

Barnesville      27        Buckeye Trail  20

Barnesville      14        Shadyside        35

Barnesville      40        River   21

Barnesville      50        Steubenville Cath.       0

Barnesville      37        Toronto           0

Barnesville      57        Monroe Central           12

Barnesville      46        Shenandoah     20

Barnesville      26        Union Local    21

Record: 8-1

