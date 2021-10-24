Results for area teams, opponents in OHSAA playoffs
Published 6:22 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021
Pairings and season results for area football team in the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs first round. All games are Saturday at 7 p.m.
Division 5 Region 19
- Wellston (5-5) at 1. Ironton (9-1)
- McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2. Harvest Prep (6-2)
- Coshocton (5-4) at 3. Piketon (9-0)
- Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)
- Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5. Wheelersburg (7-3)
- Liberty Union (6-4) at 6. Columbus Academy (6-4)
- Minford (6-3) at 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)
- Portsmouth (7-3) at 8. Zane Trace (8-2)
Division 6 Region 23
- Johnstown Northridge (5-5) at 1. Fort Frye (7-1)
- Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2. Fairland (8-1)
- Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3. West Jefferson (9-1)
- Coal Grove (5-4) at 4. Barnesville (8-1)
- KIPP Columbus (6-4) at 5. Symmes Valley (9-0)
- Fredericktown (5-5) at 6. Northmor (8-2)
- Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7. Columbus Africentric (6-3)
- Centerburg (6-3) at 8. Nelsonville-York (7-3)
Ironton Fighting Tigers
Ironton 40 Wheelersburg 6
Ironton 13 Jackson 10
Ironton 20 Fairland 14
Ironton 7 Cin. Moeller 25
Ironton 36 South Point 0
Ironton 56 Chesapeake 7
Ironton 54 Rock Hill 6
Ironton 48 Coal Grove 0
Ironton 43 Gallipolis 0
Ironton 36 Portsmouth 9
Record: 9-1
Wellston Golden Rockets
Wellston 28 Oak Hill 6
Wellston 13 Piketon 43
Wellston 18 Minford 27
Wellston 8 Ports. West 41
Wellston 33 Alexander 14
Wellston 46 River Valley 6
Wellston 21 Nelsonville-York 40
Wellston 49 Athens 28
Wellston 35 Meigs 28
Wellston 15 Vinton County 43
Record: 5-5
Fairland Dragons
Fairland 28 Ports. West 27
Fairland 55 Oak Hill 7
Fairland 14 Ironton 20
Fairland DNP Tolsia, W.Va.
Fairland 42 Rock Hill 6
Fairland 22 Col. South 14
Fairland 41 South Point 7
Fairland 15 Portsmouth 14
Fairland 49 Coal Grove 13
Fairland 42 Chesapeake 0
Record: 8-1
Buckeye Trail Warriors
Buckeye 38 Caldwell 22
Buckeye 14 Harrison Cent. 21
Buckeye 20 Barnesville 27
Buckeye 18 Claymont 13
Buckeye 0 Indian Valley 38
Buckeye 33 Tuscarawas CC 14
Buckeye 24 Malvern 26
Buckeye DNP Strasburg Franklin
Buckeye 6 East Canton 14
Buckeye 58 Newcomerstown 26
Record: 4-5
Symmes Valley Vikings
Sym. Valley 42 South Gallia 0
Sym. Valley 28 Meigs Eastern 12
Sym. Valley 33 Chesapeake 0
Sym. Valley 55 Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Sym. Valley DNP Fayetteville
Sym. Valley 32 Huntington Ross 26
Sym. Valley 34 Beaver Eastern 0
Sym. Valley 34 Sciotoville East 0
Sym. Valley 34 Prt. Notre Dame 28
Sym. Valley 15 McDermott Northwest 13
Record: 9-0
KIPP Columbus Jaguars (6-4)
KIPP 42 Col. Miffliln 13
KIPP 6 Col. Academy 33
KIPP 40 Bexley 26
KIPP 55 Utica 36
KIPP 20 Ports. West 29
KIPP 48 Grandview Hts. 7
KIPP 14 Canton Catholic 21
KIPP 61 Grove City 14
KIPP 1 Fisher Catholic 0
(forfeit)
KIPP 14 Bishop Ready 15
Coal Grove Hornets
Coal Grove 22 Berne Union 41
Coal Grove 54 Beaver Eastern 8
Coal Grove DNP Meigs
Coal Grove 29 South Point 14
Coal Grove 50 Chesapeake 14
Coal Grove 20 Portsmouth 42
Coal Grove 34 Gallipolis 25
Coal Grove 0 Ironton 48
Coal Grove 13 Fairland 49
Coal Grove 20 Rock Hill 13
Record: 5-4
Barnesville Shamrocks
Barnesville 17 Buckeye Local 14
Barnesville DNP Meadowbrook
Barnesville 27 Buckeye Trail 20
Barnesville 14 Shadyside 35
Barnesville 40 River 21
Barnesville 50 Steubenville Cath. 0
Barnesville 37 Toronto 0
Barnesville 57 Monroe Central 12
Barnesville 46 Shenandoah 20
Barnesville 26 Union Local 21
Record: 8-1