Angel Rowe

Angel Briannia (Hogsten) Rowe, 24, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Angel’s honor to Phillips Funeral Home.