Earl Frazier Jr.

Earl Dean Frazier Jr., 49, of South Point, died on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia L. (Malone) Frazier.

A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, to assist the family with arrangements.

