HOME IMPROVEMENT: Liberty Bank has multiple options for home improvement

Those seeking to replace a roof at home, build a deck or get a new heating and air conditioning unit may find help in making those plans a reality from Ironton’s only home town bank.

Liberty Bank, which is located in Ironton at 314 Park Ave. and also a branch in Proctorville, offers home equity loans and lines of credit for home improvement, bank president Randy Mays said.

The bank, which is celebrating its 125th year in operation, is the only one in the county that is locally owned by its depositors. It has about 3,000 customers in Lawrence County.

Mays said Liberty Bank offers lines of credit to homeowners at Wall Street Journal Prime Rate, currently 3.25 percent.

“If they take out $20,000, there are no closing costs,” he said. “There is a $50 annual fee to keep a line of credit open up to 10 years and for up to $50,000.”

He said the bank also offers home improvement loans, an unsecured loan, of up to 48 months at 7.99 percent interest.

He said those interested in loans or credit should call the bank for exact details.

Mays said the rates are low right now and a good time to consider a loan.

“The benefits are you can’t go wrong putting money into your home,” he said.