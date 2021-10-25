Marchetta Salyers

Marchetta Salyers

Marchetta Maria Salyers, 66, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, died on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Danny Pancake officiating. Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation is 11 a.m.–noon prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

