Ruby Butcher

Ruby Butcher, 85, of South Point, died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul Bartrum. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.